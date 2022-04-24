SuperLauncher Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,838.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $4,838.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.25 or 0.07420533 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,692.58 or 0.99767887 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,197,884 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.