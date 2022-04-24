Swingby Market Cap Achieves $5.53 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $358,522.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.38 or 0.07409130 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 612,653,455 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

