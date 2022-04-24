Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT Lowered to CHF 95 at Barclays

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from CHF 98 to CHF 95 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSREY. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

