SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Down 8.4% This Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $2,185.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00249576 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00021586 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.23 or 0.00642780 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,291,052 coins and its circulating supply is 124,736,515 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.