Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 5,837,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,264. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

