Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6811 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.51. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

