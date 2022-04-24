Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Telecom Argentina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

