Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.91.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. Telstra has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $15.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

