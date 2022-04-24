Terril Brothers Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 521.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,450 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 68,483,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,931,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

