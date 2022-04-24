Terril Brothers Inc. Buys 5,258 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,666. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

