Terril Brothers Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,100 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,100 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 0.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

LUV stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,508,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,910. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

