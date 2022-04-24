Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 19,315 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 6.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned 0.25% of Vistra worth $28,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.35. 3,623,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,109. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.37%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

