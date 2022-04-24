Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $960.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,005.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $983.43. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 136.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.