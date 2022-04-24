Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $238,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,607,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

