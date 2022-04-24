Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $258,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $145.61 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

