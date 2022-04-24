Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 27.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

CLOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Profile (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.