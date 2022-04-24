Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 537,314 shares during the period. Textron makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Textron worth $523,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TXT traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. 1,097,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,291. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

