The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.96.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.