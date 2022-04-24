The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives $5,075.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFF stock remained flat at $$50.01 during midday trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $67.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.