The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,372,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,973. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

