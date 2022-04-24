The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

BA stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

