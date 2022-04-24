The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last Week

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $374,834.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.90 or 0.07313158 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042413 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 101,407,883 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

