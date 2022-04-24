The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.14.

EL stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.04. 1,495,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.09 and its 200-day moving average is $315.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

