The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $224.14 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $157.94 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

