The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

