The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $135,600.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

