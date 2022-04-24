The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 30,105 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $43,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

