The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,366 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $253,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.27. 19,472,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average of $150.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $118.15 and a 1-year high of $189.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

