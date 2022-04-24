Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $318,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $262,895,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $186,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $19.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $561.28. 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,919. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $565.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

