Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011395 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00236931 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

