Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.