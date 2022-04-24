Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TITN stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

