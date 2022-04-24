TokenPay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41,080.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $668,740.12 and $41,080.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,659.56 or 1.00018286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00057420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00026514 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001831 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

