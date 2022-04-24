Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2635 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.47 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMRAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 486.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

