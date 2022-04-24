Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6-13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.45.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.25. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

