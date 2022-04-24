Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $986.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

