Tripio Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (TRIO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $88,878.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

