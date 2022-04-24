Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.67 ($3.30).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBOX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of LON:BBOX traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.20). The company had a trading volume of 2,986,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 187.80 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.52. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

