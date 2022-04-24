Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.