Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 9.6% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $102,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after acquiring an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.78. 2,825,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,545. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average is $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.54.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

