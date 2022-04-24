Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Tyler Technologies worth $136,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $413,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL traded down $11.45 on Friday, hitting $385.40. 239,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,486. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.78 and a 200-day moving average of $476.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

