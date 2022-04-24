U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.66. U.S. Physical Therapy also posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:USPH traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

