UBS Group Trims Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Target Price to €4.50

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.50 ($4.84) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMPUF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Gestamp Automoción from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMPUF opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Gestamp Automoción has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

