Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Umicore from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Umicore from €45.00 ($48.39) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Umicore from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

