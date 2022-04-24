Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

