United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

UBAB opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

United Bancorporation of Alabama ( OTCMKTS:UBAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama (Get Rating)

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, reorder checks, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bancorporation of Alabama (UBAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.