Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $14,967.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.96 or 0.07394197 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,531.79 or 1.00003380 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

