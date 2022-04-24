Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $14,161.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.16 or 0.07315606 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042216 BTC.

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

