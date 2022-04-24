Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Position Cut by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Upland Software worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 186,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

