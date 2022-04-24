UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) will announce $18.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.46 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $79.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.40 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $158.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%.

URGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 172,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,475. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,425 shares of company stock valued at $79,078. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 78.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

